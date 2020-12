A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced on Sunday 2,583 new confirmed cases and 25 new probable cases of COVID-19, 36 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable death.

Sunday’s deaths include a pediatric patient in Chester County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 253,034 and deaths to 4,566.

The percent positive is 22.4%

There are currently 1,471 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 313 in the ICU and 159 on ventilators.