COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced 3,667 new confirmed cases and 80 new probable cases of COVID-19, 48 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 323,855 and deaths to 5,315.

The percent positive is 28.6%.

There are currently 2,374 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 464 in the ICU and 250 on ventilators.