COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced on Saturday 4,219 new confirmed cases and 130 new probable cases of COVID-19, 84 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.

The percent positive is 33.2%. This includes the reported cases for 12/30. Tomorrow’s report will include 12/31 and 1/1.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 287,776 and deaths is 4,968.

1,994 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 413 in the ICU and 214 on ventilators.