DHEC reports 4,370 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – DHEC announced 4,370 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 0 new probable cases of COVID-19, 14 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

The percent positive is 23.5%

Today’s update includes detailed summaries of cases and deaths as of Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. However, the cumulative totals and percent positive below, and data on the website reflect the latest reported data as of Dec. 25. Tomorrow’s update will be as of Dec. 26.

Cumulative totals as of Dec. 25

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 273,659/22,520
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,764/391
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,571,920

There are currently 1,780 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 365 in the ICU and 177 on ventilators.

