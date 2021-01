COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced 4,576 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases of COVID-19, 52 additional confirmed deaths and 12 new probable deaths in South Carolina on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 320,105 and deaths to 5,267.

The percent positive is 30.4%.

There are currently 2,383 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 457 in the ICU and 243 on ventilators.