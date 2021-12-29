DHEC reports combined total of 10K positive COVID-19 cases between Dec 24 and Dec 27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The state’s lead health agency announced on Wednesday a combined total of more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control unloaded multiple days’ worth of data on Wednesday – the data spans Friday, December 24th through Monday, Dec 27th.

The highest number of cases were recorded on Christmas Day with 2,120 cases and the day after with 2,094 cases. (Reported dates: Dec 24: 1,516; Dec 25: 2,120; Dec 26: 2,094; Dec 27: 1,885; Dec 28: 1,129; Dec 29: 1,950 cases.)

While the agency was closed for the holidays, leaders at DHEC said all of the data was still being tracked and reported. “Compiling multiple days’ worth of data into one report takes time,” the agency said.

Health officials said it’s normal to see the number of new daily cases drop during the holidays because fewer people are getting tested than at other times. “Lower case counts should not cause you to relax your personal protective measures,” they said.

“DHEC continues to encourage all eligible South Carolinians to get fully vaccinated and receive their booster shots when available as well as wear masks when indoors in public places and socially distance when appropriate.”

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

DHEC also announced a combined total of 58 confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 12,633. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The percent positive for Wednesday is 23.80%. Note: DHEC has implemented a new method for calculating percent positive. Although rates seem lower, the spread is still high. Click here for more information.

DHEC says a total of 13,147,519 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.