DHEC reports South Carolina will receive an additional 10,000 first Covid-19 vaccine doses next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- DHEC has announced South Carolina will soon receive 10,000 additional first Covid-19 doses a week.

With a positivity rate of 25 percent, Covid-19 continues to infect and kill people across South Carolina. But help is on the way. DHEC reports South Carolina’s weekly allocation of first Covid-19 vaccine doses will increase starting next week, going from nearly 63,000 doses to nearly 73,000 doses.

“We have been told that the number of doses that we will receive next week will remain at the same consistent level over the next three weeks,” said DHEC interim director of public health Dr. Brannon Traxler.

But she said that’s still not enough to meet demand.

Dr. Traxler also reported nearly 300,000 doses have been administered to the public in South Carolina, and there are more than 329,000 vaccine appointments scheduled.

“A new national report shows South Carolina now ranks 10th among states in the nation for how quickly the state is getting the Covid-19 vaccine doses it receives put into people’s arms,” Dr. Traxler said.

Prisma Health announced Wednesday walk-in vaccination appointments are available again after a pause over the weekend because of supply concerns. The health system is offering them at their vaccine sites at the old Greenville Kmart, Greer Memorial Hospital, Oconee Memorial Hospital, and the Laurens County Hospital; however, walk-ins will be limited by daily supply.

“While the surest way to receive a vaccination is to have an appointment, we know that many of those over the age of 50 do not have computers or emails to register themselves. We’ll have staff onsite every day to personally help register those people 70 and older who do not have computers or email access to make your appointment,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, who is the ambulatory chief medical officer at Prisma Health.

Prisma Health is also hoping to alleviate hospital capacity concerns. Monday it opened a “step down” unit on the third floor of the Laurens County Hospital. The goal is to move less-sick, recovering Covid-19 patients in the area to the 29 beds at the unit.

You can find information about signing up for a vaccine appointment here.



You can also get info about walk in vaccinations and appointments by calling 833-2-PRISMA.