DHEC requires nursing homes to allow indoor/outdoor visitations; what you need to know to plan a visit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting Friday, nursing homes across the state are required to offer outdoor and indoor visitation, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.



It’s been a tough year for people living at Southern Oaks Assisted Living, we’re told.

“Just not being able to see their loved ones to put a smile on their faces,” said Southern Oaks Assisted Living Administrator, Quanna Davis.

That’s because visitors weren’t allowed in nursing homes, in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Davis said it was a long year for both residents and staff.



“A lot of them have been depressed. They have gotten accustomed to them just sitting in their rooms. So now that things are opening back up, maybe we can start back those activities, get those residents engaged so that they don’t get debilitated,” Davis said. “That was my biggest concern.”

With the new announcement from the Department of Health comes exceptions.

According to a press release from DHEC, those include:

Unvaccinated residents: if the facility’s COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated



We first told you about Amy Stevens weeks ago when she created a petition to allow close family and friends back into nursing homes. She said she’s happy to see the changes.

“They’ve needed an advocate all along, and that’s been the biggest thing,” Stevens said. “Besides needing that comfort of your family and your loved ones, they need an advocate who’s going to represent them and make sure they’re being taken care of.”

She hopes this situation never happens again.

“Because at the end of the day, everybody’s going to die sometime,” Stevens said. “Dying alone… Total different ball game and it’s absolutely inhumane to expect families or residents to have to go through that by themselves.”

DHEC strongly recommends guests contact the nursing home or assisted facility to confirm visitations status prior to planning a visit.