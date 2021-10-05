DHEC says they have no role in business vaccination requirements; not issuing adult exemptions

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a release about COVID-19 exemptions for adults.

DHEC says they do not issue exemptions of any kind for adults and have no role in an employer’s decision to require vaccinations.

DHEC does have authority over immunization requirements for school and childcare attendance and grants an exemption to childhood immunization requirements for religious beliefs as required by S.C. law.

According to DHEC, state law only applies to daycare and school-aged children, not adults.

DHEC does not govern or regulate vaccine requirements from businesses, including whether to grant an exemption.

According to the FDA approved instructions for use, medical reasons to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine include: