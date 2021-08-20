DHEC, Spartanburg Regional reopens free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is partnering with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to reopen a free COVID-19 testing site.

The COVID-19 testing site will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the former Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership, located at 1035 North Church Street in Spartanburg.

DHEC officials said they had a soft opening on Tuesday and administrated 155 tests. They tested 239 people on Wednesday and 313 on Thursday.

The reason behind reopening of the testing site, according to DHEC, was due to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

Registration is highly recommended, though not required. To pre-register, click here or scan this QR code using the camera on your mobile device.

Test results will be sent via email or U.S. Postal Service mail. Emailed results should be available within 48 to 72 hours. Postal mail results could take a few days to arrive in your mailbox.

If your results aren’t received within 72 hours, please call DHEC’s COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-888-697-9004.