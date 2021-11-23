DHEC supports CDC recommendation for all vaccinated adults to get COVID-19 booster shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The CDC on Friday expanded its COVID-19 booster recommendation for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine brands to include all adults, ages 18 and up.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) supports this action and strongly encourages all vaccinated residents to get their booster shot once they meet the necessary timeframe, the department said in a press release.

DHEC has updated its COVID-19 booster page to reflect the new CDC recommendation. The federal agency says adults who received the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna may get their booster shot six months after their vaccine series. CDC says adults with one of the two-dose vaccines should get their booster if they are age 50 and up, or if they live in a long-term care setting.

For individuals 18 and up who received the single-dose Janssen, the recommendation remains the same: those individuals should get a booster at least two months after the initial shot. CDC also notes that mixing and matching of vaccine for boosters is ok, as each vaccine brand offers safe, effective protection from a severe case of COVID-19. Those who received the single dose Janssen vaccine may want to consider receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as a booster to maximize the response.