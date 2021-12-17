DHEC supports CDC recommendation to use Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Janssen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week it is advising citizens to receive the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine brands over the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) brand.

This is due to a higher efficacy rate found in the former two, and the rare but serious side effect related to blood clotting that is associated with the Janssen vaccine, DHEC said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) supports this action, as it reflects the latest science and data available, they said. While the two mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Janssen vaccine for both primary vaccination series and for boosters, the Janssen vaccine will remain available for use in people who are unable or unwilling to take an mRNA vaccine.

