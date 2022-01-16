DHEC updates teacher quarantine guidance due to staffing crisis

This photo shows Daniel Santos, a middle school history teacher during class, in Houston, in November, 2021. Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent. That’s because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. F (Courtesy Daniel Santos via AP)

SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it updated its official quarantine guidance for teachers due to the staffing crisis.

According to DHEC, the official guidance is for the quarantining of teachers and other school staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 but who show no symptoms of the virus, when the school is in a crisis staffing condition.

Officials said school teachers and staff who are not up to date on their vaccinations and who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms, do not need to quarantine, as long as they have a negative test on day five after their exposure. Teachers and staff will still need to wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

This action is being taken to alleviate school staff shortages in communities with significant outbreaks and is in keeping with the latest understanding and analysis of the risks and benefits, DHEC said.

Officials said this change will allow more schools to continue providing in-person education for students when they otherwise could not maintain operations due to staffing and would have to close.

According to officials, DHEC continues to urge all eligible South Carolinians to get maximally vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks when indoors in public places or large outdoor gatherings and socially distance where possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the potential severity of the virus if contracted.