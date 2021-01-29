DHEC: Upstate teen dies from MIS-C related to COVID-19, first death from syndrome in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials is reporting that a teenager from the Upstate died this week from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

According to a DHEC news release, the teen’s death is the first death in South Carolina related to MIS-C that has been reported to DHEC.

DHEC officials can confirm that the 17-year-old passed on Jan. 27 and was from the Upstate.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said.

According to the release, at least 42 cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in the state.

MIS-C is a “rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.”

Health officials have also not fully identified how the coronavirus and MIS-C are connected, but say the increase in virus cases could lead to more MIS-C cases.

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 we’re seeing in our state, we must be prepared for the unfortunate possibility of more children being affected by MIS-C,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director, said. “We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated.”

The state’s first case of confirmed MIS-C was reported on July 12, 2020.

Some of the symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

DHEC officials said the majority of children diagnosed with MIS-C recover.

