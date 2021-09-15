DHEC weekly Covid update

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health leaders are reporting -138- covid related deaths in the last 24 hours. During their statewide briefing today, DHEC officials also discussed the new way they will be reporting cases at schools.

DHEC’s school dashboard numbers originally came from DHEC investigations, as of today, a weekly report for K thru 12 public, private and charter schools will be submitted directly to DHEC by the school systems.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be available by Halloween for children under 12, DHEC expected to make it available across the state as quickly as possible.

“Once the vaccine is authorized by the FDA for use by those under the age of 12 , DHEC will work to insure we have enough vaccines available to accommodate what we hope will be a high demand for the vaccine.”

DHEC assistant state epidemiologist, Dr. Jane Kelly said.

While third dose shots are authorized by the FDA for fully vaccinated people with compromised immune systems. Boosters are designed for the rest of the general public and to-date, have not been authorized by the FDA.

“There is a subtle difference between a booster and a third dose of the vaccine. both are the same exact vaccine, but they are different in when they are administered. Dr. Kelly said.

Testing has increased across the state, but a new variant has been identified in Augusta, Georgia.

However the CDC has not received a report of new variant in South Carolina.

Delta varient numbers in South Carolina remain low, but officials say there is still cause to remain cautious.

“Thankfully early case numbers have seen a decline, I wouldn’t say we’ve rounded the corner just yet…

Increasing vaccinations and masking are the keys to beating covid-19″ Dr. Kelly said.

South Carolina DHEC officials are scheduled to meet with the Senate Medical Affairs Committee in Washington D.C. to discuss the senates investigation into alternative treatments for covid.

Link to SC DHEC Covid dashboard: South Carolina COVID-19 Data and Dashboards | SCDHEC