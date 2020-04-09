1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

DHEC: WIC program services to be issued remotely, expanding food options due to shortages during COVID-19

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced Thursday that all Women Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition services will be issued remotely.

According to the release, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics starting on Monday, April 13. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will now be made over the phone.

“We recognize that many South Carolinian families are facing hardships during this time,” South Carolina State WIC Director Berry Kelly said. “TEAM WIC has done an amazing job making WIC services available by phone. Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to ensure that our WIC moms and babies continue to have access to nutritional foods and health services.”

WIC participants may now also choose from expanded options in a variety of food categories to help address food shortages due to COVID-19.

According to the release, WIC partcipants can see what is currently available by clicking here.

“We encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program,” Berry said.

To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.

If you are already a WIC participant and have questions, call you local WIC office.

Click here to find your local office where you live.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories