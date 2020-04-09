DHEC: WIC program services to be issued remotely, expanding food options due to shortages during COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced Thursday that all Women Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition services will be issued remotely.

According to the release, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics starting on Monday, April 13. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will now be made over the phone.

“We recognize that many South Carolinian families are facing hardships during this time,” South Carolina State WIC Director Berry Kelly said. “TEAM WIC has done an amazing job making WIC services available by phone. Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to ensure that our WIC moms and babies continue to have access to nutritional foods and health services.”

WIC participants may now also choose from expanded options in a variety of food categories to help address food shortages due to COVID-19.

According to the release, WIC partcipants can see what is currently available by clicking here.

“We encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program,” Berry said.

To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.

If you are already a WIC participant and have questions, call you local WIC office.

Click here to find your local office where you live.