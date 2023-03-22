Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- March is National Nutrition month and this year the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics said this year’s theme is “Fuel the Future”.

Registered Dietitians with Bon Secours St. Francis said eating with the environment in mind is key and you don’t have to follow diets or make drastic changes.

Registered Dietitian Brianna Grande said being aware of your sugar intake and limiting or substituting foods with added sugars can help.

Registered Dietitian Betsy Deas said eating more whole foods and plant-based meals and snacks can help as well as buying foods in season.

Farmers’ markets can be a great way to find these foods as well as start your own garden at home.

For more information visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics site.