SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Stress can come in different forms.

Acute stress is a form of stress that everyone experiences. Healthline reports acute stress is the body’s immediate reaction to a new and challenging situation.

Then there’s episodic acute stress, which is when you frequently experience acute stress.

Chronic stress, which is high-stress levels for an extended period of time.

“When we think of stress, we think about its impact on mental health. But stress can also have a negative impact on physical health,” said Behavioral Health Therapist with Bon Secours St. Francis, Lawanda Little. “A lot of times people who experience stress will have fatigue, aches, pains, sleep issues, digestive issues.”

This can come from your profession, recent trauma or anxiety related to the future.

Lawanda Little is a licensed clinical social worker with Bon Secours St. Francis.

She said stress can lead to depression or even chronic health issues like high blood pressure.

“When people are dealing with stress and not managing it appropriately, they can also become involved in behaviors that are unhealthy, like increase alcohol consumption or recreational drug use,” said Little.

Finding ways to learn how to deal with the stress you’re experiencing is important.

“One proven method of managing stress is just exercise and increase in activity. So like walking,” she added.

Healthline reports that exercise can improve your mood, decrease stress, and produces change in the parts of the brain that regulate stress and anxiety.

“Other things that people have found very helpful with managing stress, could be yoga, deep breathing exercises, practicing mindfulness activities,” Little explained.

Or as she suggests, knowing your limit.

Learning when to say no and not taking on more than you can.

If you’ve tried these methods and are still in need of guidance, seek help from your doctor right away before symptoms worsen.

Stress is manageable. Some patients just might need extra help to get there.