DiGiorno may give away free pizza during Super Bowl

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – DiGiorno is making a bet this Super Bowl Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.

The frozen pizza brand said if at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, DiGiorno will give out free pizzas.

Why that score? Because 3.14 represents Pi.

DiGiorno said if that score happens, it plans to Tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis and only while supplies last.

The company said once the score changes, the link ends.

The coupons through will be redeemable in early March ahead of Pi Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store