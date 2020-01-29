DiGiorno may give away free pizza during Super Bowl

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – DiGiorno is making a bet this Super Bowl Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.

The frozen pizza brand said if at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, DiGiorno will give out free pizzas.

Why that score? Because 3.14 represents Pi.

DiGiorno said if that score happens, it plans to Tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis and only while supplies last.

The company said once the score changes, the link ends.

The coupons through will be redeemable in early March ahead of Pi Day.