Director of elections reports potential voting issues in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County has a problem on its hands that could potentially affect the outcomes tonight.

Greenville County Director of Elections Conway Belangia told us there’s a concern about people voting in the wrong districts, and that’s because the same polling location can offer as many as six different ballots to people depending on where exactly they live.

Belangia also said at least half of the poll workers today were new because older and more experienced poll workers stayed home because of COVID-19, and confusion among them, as well as voters, has led to some mistakes that were caught.

“I can understand why people would get confused, because it’s sometimes confusing to us people who have been dealing with elections for many years, and we have to stop and think it,” he said.

According to Belangia, he doesn’t have an estimate of how many people voted in the wrong districts because ballots are secret, so there’s no way to check that it was sent correctly.

He said if races are close, this could lead to candidates to protest the election.