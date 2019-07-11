Director of new child advocacy department outlines future for agency

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- On July 1st the state’s Department of Children’s Advocacy was launched. The department was created to provide oversight for the state’s 9 agencies that provide direct services to children in the state.

The director of the new department outlined her plan for the department and reiterated the department’s mission of evaluating those agencies and make sure they are doing their job.

Amanda Whittle explained, “We’re in the examination process meeting with folks, assessing the services, taking an inventory of the services out there, identifying if there is overlapping coverage or a gap of coverage. All of that to create recommendations for the state and develop overall reform.”

Those 9 agencies include the Department of Mental Health, Department of Social Services and the School for the Deaf and Blind.

More than 200 people work with the department. The department is also responsible for evaluating and looking into complaints made by the public against any of those agencies.

Learn more about the department HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store