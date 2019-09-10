Dirty Dancing Festival kicks off Friday at Lake Lure

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) — You may have the time of your life at the Dirty Dancing Festival in western North Carolina.

The 10th annual event on Friday and Saturday celebrates the popular film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Filmed in Lake Lure, the picturesque town is also the setting for the festival that features a film screening, dance lessons, and much more.

The weekend begins with a Kick-Off Party at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 with live music and a 10th anniversary tribute, followed by the 8 p.m. public film screening of “Dirty Dancing.” The festival continues 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 with entertainment, activities, and vendors.

