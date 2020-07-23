Disabled man says he was robbed, beaten in Cherokee Co., sheriff’s office investigating

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with a disabled man and his family after they say he was robbed and beaten in Cherokee County this past weekend.

“I remember two of them coming up behind me,” Phillip Scruggs said.

Phillip Scruggs said he was attacked while on his way home from a friend’s house on Sunday.

“The worst day ever,” he said.

“When I saw him at the hospital, he told me they jumped him and took his money,” his aunt Eunice Williams said.

Scruggs is intellectually disabled and his family can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

“Phillip is one of the kindest, most gentle people you will ever meet,” Williams said. “Everyone loves Phillip. Everybody who meets him loves him, so why would anyone want to beat him like that? Someone who is mentally challenged and slow should never be treated this way by anyone.”

Scruggs told investigators it happened on Warren Drive.

One woman happened to be on Facebook Live when she saw him walking home after.

“He just had blood everywhere and you could tell he was in immense pain just walking, and you could tell there was just really something wrong with him,” Samantha Potts said.

Samantha Potts made sure Scruggs got home safely as she says he’s someone she sees walking often and is always kind and waves at her.

“It’s a horrible, heartless person who could do somebody like that,” Potts said. “I have an 8-year-old autistic son and for someone to do that kind of damage to somebody who is already damaged in their own way, it’s a horrific act.”

Scruggs underwent surgery and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators are still working to put the pieces together.

“We went back and we’ve looked, trying to find blood,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.

Sheriff Mueller told 7 News, at this point, they can’t rule out that Scruggs wasn’t in a bad bicycle accident.

“We’ve looked at the bicycle and there’s not really any damage to the bicycle, but he could’ve gone over the handlebars and not had any damage to the bicycle,” Mueller said.

But they’re still investigating in case someone did, in fact, assault him.

“Names have been mentioned as potential suspects,” Mueller said. “We brought at least four already into the office and we’ve been able to clear two of them already.”

“Whoever did this, they are a danger,” Williams said. “If this can happen to him, it can happen to anyone. Someone elderly, they could be killed.”

Scruggs’ family said they want justice.

“I would like to see the person or persons that hurt him like this off the street and in prison for a very, very long time. In my opinion, what was done to him was attempted murder,” Williams said.

“I want them in prison,” Scruggs added.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC and you can remain anonymous.