Disaster relief trailer stolen twice in less than 2 years in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County mission group is asking for help after their disaster relief trailer, full of equipment, was stolen for the second time in less than two years.

7 News spoke with the group’s leader and law enforcement about how you can prevent something similar from happening to you.

“We go in and help a community,” Ken Kirkley said. “We don’t charge anything for any of the labor that we do or any of the materials that we use.”

Ken Kirkley is the Director of Missions at the North Spartan Baptist Association. It’s a group that has been responding to natural disasters for years.

“It’s just a way of living out our Christian faith,” Kirkley said. “Being a Christian means more than just being in church. It means you love your fellow man, and you’re there for them and help them in good times and bad times alike.”

But he said that’s not possible for the group without their disaster relief trailer. It was full of equipment they use to help people in need, and it was stolen over the weekend.

This was the second time the trailer was taken in less than two years, but Kirkley told 7 News the trailer is pretty easy to spot.

“When it was stolen before, they hand-scraped all the lettering off of it and gauged the metal, and you can’t cover up the gauges,” he said. “So, you can still see the side of the trailer and still see the emblem for the North Spartan Baptist Association.”

“All these people do is help people in their worst time, so we appreciate you stealing it, you dog,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said when he heard what happened.

Sheriff Wright told 7 News trailer thefts are more common than people may realize.

“I had somebody try to get one out in front of my house about three weeks ago,” he said. “Because I had a lock on my trailer, they were not able to get my trailer.”

But that didn’t stop the person who took the one from the North Spartan Baptist Association.

“A lock really only keeps an honest man honest,” Kirkley said. “For the professional thief, it’s really hard to keep them from getting something if they really want it.”

Kirkley told 7 News the trailer, and all of the equipment inside, equals a loss of about $10,000.

And he said, now, they’re going to have to spend even more money to try and prevent this from happening again.

“A building, camera system, trying to get a new trailer, re-loading it, and being ready when hurricane season hits,” Kirkley said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office offers a free service where you can get your trailer stamped. They said, while it may not prevent a theft from happening, it makes it easier to find trailers and get them back to their rightful owners.

“Whoever knows or sees this trailer, call me,” Sheriff Wright said. “I’ll take you to dinner. I want that trailer and I want the jokers who did it, too. I want to pray with them.”

Kirkley has a message for the thief:

“You don’t have to live this way. There’s a better way of living. There’s forgiveness for anything that you’ve done. There’s a Savior who loves you,” he said.

If you see anything, you’re asked to contact Investigator Scruggs at the sheriff’s office at (864) 503-4600 or mscruggs@spartanburgcounty.org.

This trailer was stolen from 8909 Valley Falls Rd sometime between the 6th and 10th of December. The trailer was… Posted by Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office – Sheriff Chuck Wright on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, 15 trailers have been stolen just within the city limits of Spartanburg this year.