Discussion growing over option to bring SC students back to classroom full-time, parents & districts weigh in

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools could be preparing for more students in the classrooms, more days a week as a bill makes its way through the State House. It would require all districts in the state to provide an in-person learning, fives day a week option by April 26.

Keeping the masks up and the plexiglass reinforced. That’s the plan for a lot of South Carolina school districts if students are required to start trickling into the classroom, more days a week.

“They kept asking me, when we going back to school? They were doing virtual which was fine but it was nothing like their friends they kept on missing,” An Upstate Grandfather told 7 News.

“They need to start learning and they can’t learn on a computer, looking at a screen,” said a Father of two from the Upstate.

For a lot of Spartanburg County school districts, this bill doesn’t impact them too much. For the most part, they’ve already been providing this in-person, fives day a week option.

Same goes for most schools in Laurens County. Districts there like most, have been utilizing e-learning days when COVID-19 cases go back up. A superintendent there, Dr. David O’Shields told 7 News, they fortunately haven’t had to use too many of those.

“Knock on wood, we hope we can continue to go until June 18th,” said Laurens County School District 56 Superintendent, Dr. David O’Shields.

But now some superintendents are honing in on what the future holds for e-learning, especially if another COVID spike comes.