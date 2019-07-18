Disguised purse thieves still on the loose, police warn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say Upstate purse thieves who wear wigs are still on the loose.

The Greenville Police Department says the suspects target women who leave purses in cars at gyms and public parking lots.

Detectives think the suspects

Tens of thousands of dollars have been withdrawn from victims’ bank accounts.

“In some cases, these criminals have totally wiped out victim’s checking and saving accounts,” Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Greenville Police spokesman Donnie Porter said it appears the suspects have multiple wigs and possibly use makeup to look like the victims.

Police say one thief could be a man wearing a wig.

People are encouraged to lock their vehicles to prevent more thefts.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).

