Disinfecting right: Local owner of environmental services company discusses how to properly disinfect

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – You might want to take a closer look at the bottle of chemicals you’re using to disinfect your home or business. The owner of a local environmental protection services company told us you could be doing it all wrong if you don’t.

Jon Jacobsen is hard at work. He’s disinfecting the nursery at a Greer church. And even though they’re not holding services in the chapel right now and a lot of businesses are briefly shut down, that’s not stopping him from fighting off germs.

“Nobody is in those dining rooms but before they open back up, I’ve had a lot of interest in disinfecting those,” said BioSan Professional Services Owner, Jon Jacobsen.

As he sprays down the tables and chairs, there’s something on his mind. He wants to make sure people like you and I are disinfecting things the right way.

“You have to allow it to remain wet for whatever time is on the directions of that bottle to kill what you’re trying to kill,” said Jacobsen.

That means not wiping off the surface right away and following the directions. Jacobsen told us if you don’t, you’re most likely not killing the germs you’re trying to get out of your home.

“Don’t expect that by simply putting a chemical on a surface and wiping it off that you’re killing what you think,” Jacobsen told us.

Jacobsen offered some advice for disinfecting your home. He told us you’ll want to hit some of the frequently used areas like light switches, door knobs and water faucets with disinfecting sprays.

Jacobsen told us you can actually find out through the EPA if the chemicals you’re using kill the things that cause the coronavirus.

You can find a link to that here: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2