Dismissal paused at Forest Acres Elem. due to police chase

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dismissal was paused at Forest Acres Elementary School on Friday due to a police chase through school property.

Pickens County School District released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Today, dismissal at Forest Acres Elementary was paused in the interest of student safety. Neighbors and law enforcement were pursuing an individual suspected of burglary, and the pursuit passed through school property. Easley Police removed the individual from school property, and school dismissal resumed without further incident.
We’re thankful to EPD for their quick response to ensure the safety of our students and staff. For questions about the law enforcement investigation, please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, as we understand that the incident began in their jurisdiction.”

John Eby
School District of Pickens County

The suspect was removed from school property, according to school officials. There is no word yet on the suspect’s identity. We’ll continue to update this story.

