Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Disney on Ice 2022 is returning to the Upstate.

The ice show will feature 14 classic and modern Disney stories such as Toy Story, Frozen and unique to this year, Pinocchio in the two-hour show.

A total of 50 characters such as Minnie Mouse, Snow White, Donald Duck, Goofy and more will skate and entertain fans.

Disney on Ice will be at the Bon Secours Wellness Area from Wednesday through Sunday. Below you will find the times for each day:

Wednesday, November 23, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 25, 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 26, 11:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 27, 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Ticket pricing is available in person at the box office or Ticketmaster or Disney on Ice.