Disney on Ice Celebrate Memories begins at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Nov 27-Sun Dec 1 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.

Organizers said the stories will be set on ice where professional characters will play familiar Disney characters.

Cast members said there are memories for all ages as they relive parts of classic movies like Fantasia to Frozen.

Cast members showed off costumes and props from the show Wednesday morning on Carolina Morning and said the show will be very interactive.

