Disney pumpkin decorating kits for sale

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – It may only be the beginning of August, but some people are ready for all things Fall.

Cooler temps, pretty leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything and Halloween.

And with Halloween comes pumpkin carving, of course.

Love it or hate it, you know it can be a little — or a lot — messy.

So, how about pumpkin carving without the carving?

Target is helping out with kits inspired by your favorite Disney characters complete with pieces to create each particular face.

All you have to do is line them up, push them into the pumpkin and voila!

Ten dollars or less and you’re pumpkin carving like a prop without making it such a process.

