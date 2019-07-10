Disney recalls ‘Forky’ plushy due to choking hazard

(CNN) – A plushy version of the Toy Story 4 character Forky has been recalled due to a choking hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission made the announcement Monday, impacting the approximately 80,000 toys sold in the United States.
Forky was created out of a sport in the movie Toy Story 4.
The toy was sold at Disney stores, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and online.
Regulators warn its eyes can come off, posing a choking risk for young kids.
Anyone with the toy can return it to a Disney park or store.