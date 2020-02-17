Disney World’s Cinderella Castle getting a makeover

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park is getting a makeover.

And this is what it will look like when it’s done, according to the resort’s website.

The work will get under way in the coming weeks, and continue through the summer.

The timing couldn’t be better because “Cinderella” the movie marked the 70th anniversary of its box office debut over the weekend.

The castle is located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store