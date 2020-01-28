Disney’s selling $11 spork at Star Wars park

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, park visitors walk near the entrance to the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run ride during a preview of the Star Wars themed land, Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Anticipated to make landfall in Florida early next week, Hurricane Dorian couldn’t come at a more inopportune time for Disney World, which on any given day can host more than 300,000 visitors. The theme park just opened its most anticipated land in decades: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Disney is giving fans of its Star Wars theme park a chance to buy a popular item.

The Disneyland Park in California is now selling sporks for around $11 a piece, and you can see it listed under cargo on its online menu.

Disney serves them at the Docking Bay 7 restaurant in its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme area.

Apparently they’ve been so popular since their introduction that some guests were taking them, then posting on social media about their new souvenirs.

Now, you can buy them without the five-finger discount.

They even come with a Galaxy Edge-themed travel bag.