Disney’s U.S. theme parks are going vegan

(CNN) – Disney is the latest to take advantage of the plant-based food craze.

Its U.S. theme parks are going vegan.

Every menu, including those at Disney branded hotel restaurants, will feature meatless options.

More than 400 vegan dishes will be added at Disney World in Florida by early October, followed by California’s Disneyland in Spring 2020.

To help people spot the new additions, Disney says it’ll be adding a new green leaf logo to the menus.

Paris and Hong Kong Disney Parks have plant-based options, too, but only the U.S. locations, for now, will have a vegan option for every menu.

