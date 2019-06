PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was taken into custody following a crash in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 9:06 p.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Shady Acres Circle in Pickens County.

Greenville County dispatch officials confirmed that the crash started as a pursuit with Greenville County deputies.

EMS responded to the scene, according to dispatch officials.

