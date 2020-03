GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dispatch officials confirm that two gas station robberies occurred Sunday night in Greenville County.

Dispatch reported the first robbery occurred at the Citgo gas station at 1330 E. Lee Rd around 9:17 p.m. That investigation has since been closed, but details remain limited.

The 2nd robbery occurred at the Corner Mart at 1625 Piedmont Highway at 10:12 p.m. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.