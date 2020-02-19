Crews responding to fire at CMC Recycling on Nazareth Church Rd.

(Source: Viewer Alex Marshall)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fire overnight on Nazareth Church Road in Spartanburg County.

Popular Springs Fire Department officials said the fire happened at CMC Recycling, located at 2061 Nazareth Church Road.

According to the fire department, crews were working the fire most of the night. They will continue to work to find the cause of the fire.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

