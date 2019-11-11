Dispute between neighbors ends in death, deputies say

MACON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say one person apparently committed suicide after intentionally hitting his neighbor with a vehicle.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies are investigating the incident that happened on Saturday.

A man told deputies he approached his neighbor to ask him a question before the neighbor put his vehicle in reverse and drove at him – hitting the victim and his vehicle.

Deputies say there was a witness to the assault.

Both the man behind the wheel and the neighbor who was hit called 911 to report the incident.

Deputies say the suspect stated he had been receiving threats and appeared distraught at the scene before he went into the woods where he apparently used a gun to take his own life.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.