Distracted driver caused deadly 2019 crash between SUV, bus carrying people with disabilities in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/AP) – Officials say the driver of an SUV was distracted by her cell phone when she crossed the center line of a South Carolina highway and crashed into a bus carrying people with disabilities and special needs in 2019, causing her own death and one other.

We previously reported the crash happened Dec. 17 on Belton Honea Path Hwy near Beeks Rd.

A vehicle crossed the center line and struck an Anderson County Disability and ADA special needs bus head-on, the coroner said.

The driver of that vehicle, 53-year-old Sherri Depetrillo, was killed in the crash. One of the passengers on the bus, 34-year-old Kevin LeCroy, was also killed in the crash.

A report from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board found the driver was “talking, placing and receiving calls,” leading her to hit the medium-sized bus in Belton, South Carolina. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The remaining seven bus occupants sustained minor to serious injuries.