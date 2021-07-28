Distribution company to bring over 200 jobs to Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A distribution company is bringing over 200 jobs to Laurens County.

Malouf Companies a diverse consumer goods business, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The $47.2 million investment will create 240 new jobs, according to a company press release.

Founded in 2003, Malouf warehouses and distributes home furnishings and other consumer products, while also providing technology, retail and logistics services throughout the United States.

Located at 101 Michelin Drive in Laurens, Malouf’s new facility will increase the company’s warehousing capabilities and enhance distribution capacity to meet growing demand. The new facility is expected to be operational by Nov. 30, 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited to congratulate Malouf for its decision to establish its first South Carolina facility in Laurens County. This $47.2 million investment, along with the 240 new jobs it will create, are huge wins for the community, and we look forward to seeing this great company continue to grow,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Individuals interested in joining the Malouf team can visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with site preparation and building improvements.