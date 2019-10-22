District: Berea HS athletic director & coach resigns, audit underway

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Berea High School Athletic Director and Coach Jeff Maness resigned from Greenville County Schools.

The Greenville County Schools District said they are conducting an audit of financial records related to athletic and pupil activity funds to ensure funds were not misappropriated.

The school system said the audit was prompted by evidence that Maness was not in full compliance with all the financial protocols required by the district.

Maness resigned last week, citing personal reasons. He was hired in August 2010.

