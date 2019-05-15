District considers redrawing attendance patterns in Liberty

A release from the district office said:
“The idea for changing the attendance pattern for the elementary schools arose from community members looking at ways to unite the Liberty community. The Liberty attendance area is unique in that its small size allows the possibility for students to stay together from kindergarten through graduation. The SDPC administration supports the change, because allowing schools to specialize on particular age groups may have programmatic and instructional benefits. To make the new attendance pattern work, SDPC would consider staggering arrival times to make morning drop-offs easier.
Because one of the primary goals of the change would be to strengthen the unity of the Liberty community, we do not want to pursue the change unless it has strong community support.”