District: Police investigating threats against Byrnes High School

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County District Five Schools released information about a potential threat against Byrnes High School students and staff posted on social media.
The district said a student told administrators about the potential threat Wednesday afternoon.
Administrators alerted law enforcement and they began actively investigating.
While the district said they are not area of any credible threats against the school, additional law enforcement officers will be at the school until the investigation is complete.
The district released the following statement:
Earlier this afternoon, a student at Byrnes High School alerted administrators there about a potential threat against the safety of Byrnes High School students and staff posted on social media. Administrators immediately notified law enforcement, and they are actively investigating.District Five is not aware of any credible threat against Byrnes High School at this time. However, as a matter of extreme precaution, there will be additional law enforcement officers at Byrnes High School until this investigation is over.As always, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority in District Five Schools.Spartanburg County District Five Schools