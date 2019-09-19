District: Police investigating threats against Byrnes High School

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County District Five Schools released information about a potential threat against Byrnes High School students and staff posted on social media.

The district said a student told administrators about the potential threat Wednesday afternoon.

Administrators alerted law enforcement and they began actively investigating.

While the district said they are not area of any credible threats against the school, additional law enforcement officers will be at the school until the investigation is complete.

The district released the following statement: