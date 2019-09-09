DiverseCity Festival in Forest City promotes learning about different cultures

The Town of Forest City and the Grown Man Club are hosting a festival celebrating cultural unity.



POPS, the Pavillion on Park Square opened in May and will host the DiverseCity festival.



Organizer Stephen Green said you can expect a celebration of several different cultures with food, dancing, live music, artisans vendors and more.



This is a festival for families as they can walk through areas representing different countries.



This is a free festival to unite and educate the community according to Courtney Ashley from the Town of Forest City.



September 14 from 2-8p.