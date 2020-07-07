DJ inside Lavish Lounge during shooting shares startling moments after shots rang out

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An upstate DJ told 7 News about the chaos that erupted inside the Lavish Lounge in Greenville very early Sunday morning. He was inside when the shooting happened.

It was a busy night at the Lavish Lounge. Antonio Smalls was the DJ that night.

“The crowd was hype, everything was normal,” said DJ at Lavish Lounge, Antonio Smalls.

Lots of people, lots of partying and suddenly, lots of gunfire.

Smalls told us he quickly hit the ground and then started directing people to an exit. And while people were trying to get away from the club, he rushed to help Mykala Bell. She had been shot.

“Her eyes are still open and I was telling her, just breathe, stay calm and there was a lot of blood coming out,” Smalls said.

She died a short time later.

Clarence Sterling Johnson was also killed. He was a security guard and a good friend of Antonio’s.

“He just started fading away, his eyes started closing and I kept trying to wake him up. Seeing him on the ground like that, that’s like my brother. I know he would do the same for me,” Smalls told 7 News.

Smalls said his thoughts have been racing and one in particular won’t go away.

“I have a one-year old little girl and God for bid, she’d have to wake up and look for me,” Smalls said.