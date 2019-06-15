Dock fees to increase by hundreds of dollars

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Fees for dock permits on Lake Hartwell are set to go up by hundreds of dollars next year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is raising the fees for the first time in nearly 15 years to cover administrative costs, according to its website.

Stephen Cothran has had a place on Lake Hartwell for about five years. Right now, the fee to reissue a dock permit is $175. Come next year, when Cothran has to pay it, it will cost $835.

“I don’t understand why it increased so much so rapidly,” he said.

The cost to get a dock permit will also go up to $835 next year, up from $400 currently.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the fee is to cover administrative costs the federal government pays to issue licenses and comply with regulations, as well as to invest in automated tools to help licenses get issued efficiently.

“I think they could give a little more detailed description of what the money is going to be used for,” Cothran said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not respond to our request for comment, but their website says the fees are going up because the government’s costs have increased over the rate set in 2006.

“I don’t really think it’s going to benefit us,” said lake resident Bobbie Hall. “I think they put things out there, and they make it vague so that you don’t really know it’s going for.”

The new fees are going into effect across the southeast, including Lake Thurmond in South Carolina, on January 1, 2020.