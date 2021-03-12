Doctor advice for adjusting to the daylight saving time change

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — On Sunday, clocks will spring forward one hour. Doctors say adjusting your sleep schedule ahead of the change will set you up for success when the next work week rolls around.

Dr. Ahmad Boota, Director for the Bon Secours St. Francis Sleep Center, said many patients complain about grogginess and an inability to focus following time time changes. However, bigger problems can result from a poor adjustment to the change: Dr. Boota says cardiovascular issues and depression tend to spike following normal daylight-saving time changes.

One tip to help your body acclimate to the time change: push your bedtime and wake-up alarm up incrementally.

“What I recommend to most people who ask me about this is: You try to prepare yourself for the change at least three to four days before that happens,” Boota said. “The sooner you start, the better you are because it allows you to make very small, incremental change instead of rapid change.”

Dr. Boota also suggests avoiding bright lights before bed. He said many electronics, from smartphones to TV’s, produce a blue light, which can prevent your body from falling asleep.

Although some people resort to sleep aids to adjust to the lost hour, doctors advise caution: The same chemical compound that makes people drowsy after taking Benadryl is the same one found in many sleep aids. Boota said that while this compound may help you fall asleep faster, it can prevent you from getting quality sleep.

“The way you sleep becomes a lighter sleep. It’s not the same sleep efficiency and you don’t have the same sleep quality,” he said. “So, you may sleep an extra hour but it’s not the same quality if you take something else, not the Benadryl equivalent.”