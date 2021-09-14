‘Doctor Who’ actress Tanya Fear found after family and friends report her missing in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A British actress who was reported missing by friends and family has been found safe, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Monday.

Tanya Fear was reported missing out of the Hollywood area by a friend on Thursday, according to a Twitter account called @FindTanyaFear that was created to help circulate her story and locate her.

LAPD, which took a missing person’s report at its Hollywood station, told KTLA the woman is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police provided no further details on how she was found or where she had been since she was reported missing.

The Twitter page dedicated to finding her said she was being assessed at a hospital as a precaution.

Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/f74REMH9K7 — #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

Before she was located, her family pleaded with LAPD to investigate her disappearance and urged the public to keep an eye out for her in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

They said she was seen at Trader Joe’s in West Hollywood on Sunday and that she had left her home near the Hollywood Bowl without her cellphone or purse.

“We are deeply worried about Tanya’s whereabouts. She is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and Kings College University in London,” said her uncle, Jonathan Marimo.

The actress, who appeared in the show “Doctor Who,” had been living in Los Angeles on and off for the last several years trying to further her career in acting, comedy and screenwriting, her family said.