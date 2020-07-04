Doctors encouraging 4th of July celebrations to include masks

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – As the debate over wearing face masks continues, the CDC reports masks can cut down the spread of coronavirus.

The simple act of wearing a mask could stop the virus from spreading from person to person. A grill, backyard patio and more people without masks could be a receipe for more infections.

For Alton Vernon staying connected to family is important, even during covid. They recently came together for a fathers day cook-out.

“I invited my son and his wife and my wife invited her mother and her aunt sally and the children and all of the children came up.” staying home, Alton Leon Vernon said.

Everyone is reportly healthy, but it’s an event that many will repeat this 4th of July weekend and the medical community wants to emphasize healthy precautons.

“The greater the number of people, the greater likeihood that you will be exposed to coronavirus.” Prisma Health, Ambulatory Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Saria Saccocio

While it is safer to be outside enjoying cookouts. Doctors encourage people to stay away from sharing food buffet style. Instead wrap plates and utensils individually. Vernon doesn’t see being asked to wear a mask as a violation of his rights

“Some of them think that and some just do it, just because they don’t think they gonna catch it as long as they stay at a distance, but this thing is everywhere, you can catch it anytime.”

Vernon said.

Warm temperatures this weekend may temp some to leave their masks at home, the medical community is encouraging everyone to remember the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

Research shows that wearing a mask will reduce 95-percent of respiratory droplets, which can be carried 6 feet in the air.

“Your masks protects others, their masks protects you and together we need to make sure where protecting one another.” Dr. Saccocio said.